I Can’t Wrestle With Pigs, We Will Beat Them Silly – Tinubu

With his right fist punching the air high above his head, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared victory for his party ahead of the 2023 election by announcing that the APC would beat other political parties silly in the election.

Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday during a town hall meeting to engage with stakeholders of the party in Cross River State, he told the cheering crowd that he has all it takes to win and rule the country and turn it to a haven of peace and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Apparently referring to his opponents, the APC presidential candidate said: “They have no past, they have no experience, no track record, no integrity so all they do is resort to insults and abuses.

“But they don’t bug me; they know I’m from Tinubu Square. I can wrestle but I can’t wrestle with the pig.

What is my concern is the development of Nigeria and that is what I will do as President.”

He said Nigerians all have been disappointed one way or the other but the time had come to look beyond and focus on the development of the country, which holds better history for all.

“It is our fault in this country that these past 60 years we have not made progress. But moving Nigeria forward is a task that must be done,” he declared.

He reconciled the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Senator Bassey Otu and his co-contender, Senator John Enoh.

Earlier, Senator Ben Ayade, the governor of the state, said Tinubu has been brought by God at this time of Nigeria’s political history to rescue the country. He called on him to focus on agriculture and human development to ease the high rate of suffering and hunger in the country.

