I’ve always suspected my boyfriend cheating on me with a lady he claim to be his casual friend and I told him I don’t like how the girl flirt around him but he said nothing was going on between them.

Yesterday I returned from work and my friend called me on phone and asked me to go to my boyfriend’s house immediately. Without hesitation I drove to his house and caught him with a lady on his bed. I’te dumped him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related