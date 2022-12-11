I Didn’t Collect ₦‎20m From Peter Obi, My Life Under Threat ― Taraba LP Chair

The chairperson of the Labour Party in Taraba State, Mrs Esther Gulmu has denied the allegation that she collected N20 million from the National Secretariat of the party to mobilize supporters during the presidential rally in the state.

Gulmu explained that N17 million was said to have been allocated for Taraba but the campaign organizing council only gave her N9 million.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the party-state chairperson Mrs Esther Gulmu has been under pressure immediately after the party’s presidential campaign in Taraba on Wednesday over an accusation by the party youth leader Mr Thomson.

The youth leader in his Facebook post and on the party WhatsApp group alleged that the chairperson collected N20 million from their national Secretariat but failed to mobilize supporters for the rally and declared only N9 million to the party exco.

But the chairperson during an emergency Exco meeting that was monitored by Nigerian Tribune, called one of the officials at the national Secretariat as suggested by her Exco members and he admitted that only N9 million was given to the Taraba state party chairperson for the event.

Meanwhile, Mr Thomson, the youth leader was however not satisfied and demanded a breakdown of how the N9 million was spent after the call.

Correspondent reports that after a detailed breakdown of how the money was used and testified by some of the Exco members, the youth was still not convinced and promised to course unrest to the chairperson.

The party chairperson also told our correspondent that following the continuous threat to her life and family by Mr Thomson the Taraba state labour party youth leader, she has been advised by the security to vacate her house for salty and since the night of Wednesday, she and her family have been on the run.

