I Don’t Want To Die Unmarried – Single Woman Cries Out

A single Nigerian lady says she wants to experience what it feels like to be a married woman in this lifetime.

The woman identified as Chris Amrah took to her social media page to lament that she is going into a new month and year still unmarried.

She said that though she’s heard different things about marriage, she can attest that being without a husband as a woman is depressing. She also said the fulfilment for a lady is to be in her husband’s house.

Amrah further said she would love to experience being submissive to her hubby, adding that ladies should forget about feminism.

She, however, thanked God for giving her good health and life, but she lamented that the fact she is still not in her husband’s house is something that worries her.

