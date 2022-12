Finally sign out from my 4 years course turn 6,

Covid-19 year couple up with every session with average 5 months ASUU strike.

but I don’t regret anything…covid-19 lockdown turn out a blessing…thanks to Nairalanders exposure to different skill set…

I’m Adding B.sc in Mathematics to my Data Science career.

I bless God for the whole process

