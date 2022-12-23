‘I Just Killed A Green Snake In My Office’ (Photos)

Follow me and thank God o. I was welcomed by this cursed creature just few minutes ago after returning from my normal afternoon lunch break.

I was courageous enough to kill it before the arrival of my office colleagues.

Similar thing happened last week,immediately after our resumption on duty, when one innocent toad came out from nowhere inside our office. We showed that one exit door without killing it.

Right now, we are yet to discover the source of passage for this uninvited creatures to our office.

