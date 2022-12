Kindly help me in identifying the name of this snake in my Room.

I live in One of the flood ravaged States in Nigeria. I came into my this afternoon to relax.

Few minutes after laying on the floor, I turned on the right hand side of my body and saw this snake breathing heavily set for a confrontation.

As a Catholic, I prayed silently and confronted this snake with wisdom and physical strength.

My people, this is the Lord’s doing.

