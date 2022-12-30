I Never Said I Won’t Support Tinubu, Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Rotimi Amaechi

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Former Minister of Transportation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi has denied claims that he will soon dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Umar Sani, a former Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Vice President Namadi Sambo had on Twitter programme HardTalk disclosed that the former Rivers State Governor had said as a devout Catholic, he cannot support a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket being paraded by the APC.

“I’m glad to tell you that in Rivers state, PDP has gotten Amaechi because he (Amaechi) said he is a Catholic and will not support Muslim-Muslim ticket. He is going to support PDP”

“So if there is somebody who can match Wike madness for madness, boxing for boxing, it’s Amaechi” Sani said .

When contacted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Amaechi denied the claim, saying he never said anything like that.

” He is lying. There was never any time I said anything like that” the former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum” said.

