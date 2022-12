This is my wife’s favorite meal. She eats it a lot when she is pregnant.

Sometimes she will even wake me up at midnight to prepare it for her. Women!

Garri. 1 cup – 50 naira

Palm oil. 50 naira (I didn’t use all)

Onion. 20naira

We had salt, maggi and fresh pepper at home.

Simple recipe:Add garri to a clean bowl

Add onions and fresh pepper. Add salt and seasoning to your taste

Add palm oil and mix thoroughly till its well combined

