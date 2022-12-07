‘I Regret Coming To Canada Without…’

I regret coming to Canada………

I regret coming to Canada with just only forklift operating skill

If I had known I would have learned how to operate other big machinery

I was asking myself, why didn’t I learn any technical skill or even carpentry, electrician or truck driving in my country

I am not saying that forklift skill is not good but people with the skills mentioned are making a lot of money here.

If you are planning to relocate to Canada, you may want to consider learning one of the skills I listed

Canada is a land of opportunities and I notice that most of the employers here don’t care much about your degree. They mostly care about what you know and what you can do

Well, it is never too late to learn. Now I work as an Apprentice Carpenter in a construction industry and I look forward to learning more and growing in the industry.

We shall get there!!

