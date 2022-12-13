I Told Obasanjo That I Could Not Build A Presidential Lodge For Him – Obi (Video)

I told Ex President Obasanjo that I can’t spend half a billion building a lodge for Him to stay when he was coming to Anambra state.

Watch Full video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0LsikphRno

