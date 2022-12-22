I Was Already Famous Without Pocolee & Olamide, Nobody Made Me – Portable (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BLnsCXkx4k

I Was Already Famous Without Pocolee And Olamide, Nobody Made Me – Portable (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has dismissed reports that dancer, Pocolee and rapper, Olamide made him famous, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking in an interview with Echoo Room, Portable insisted that he was already popular and his music was doing well before Pocolee and Olamide reached out to him. He added that they sent him a DM and no one linked him to them as claimed.

Portable said his achievement of fame was all by grace and when it’s time for a person to become successful, they will.

Portable came into limelight after the release of his song, ZaZoo Zehh, in which he featured Olamide and Pocolee.



https://igberetvnews.com/1434511/already-famous-without-pocolee-olamide-nobody-made-portable-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related