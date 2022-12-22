Ibadan-Based Comedian, Peteru Comedy, Is Dead

Ibadan-based comedian, Oluwatobi Owomoyela, popularly known as Peteru Comedy, has died, IGBERETV reports.

The skit maker who is known for his Yoruba take on Big Brother Naija is said to have passed away on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of his death is yet to be made public as at the time of this report. However, his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

Mourning the deceased, actor Muyiwa Ademola, shared a video on his Instagram page on Thursday saying,

“This is a very hard pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner?. Hmmm… it is well. Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer. You were battling such burden yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well great guy. I am out of words tonight.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmctuoXrFcR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Peteru Comedy just buried his father in November this year. He is said to be the only son of a family of seven.

https://igberetvnews.com/1434473/ibadan-based-comedian-peteru-comedy-dead/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related