Ibeno Community, Upenekang Host Exciting Boat Regatta Festival (Pictures)

One of the most anticipated boat regatta in the south-south part of Nigeria, the Upenekang boat regatta festival came to a fruitful end amidst joy, pomp, excitement by avid followers, tourists and lovers of the festival.

The much talked-about event which took place at the Upenekang water front on Monday, 26th of December, saw fierce competition from age group, men, women, representatives of the PDP flagbearer for Eket Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Okpolupm Etteh as well as representatives of PDP candidate for Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency, Engr Udobia Udo

The competition, a yearly event, had thousands of supporters and fun lovers thronged to the water front to watch first hand the most entertaining boat paddling in the southern part of the country.

The event saw the defending champion, Nka Achinedi defended its title by taking home the coveted gold medal, Amana Nka Nnini won the second position while Nka Ofumipenke Itia were the bronze medalist with its third place finish.

In the female category, Team Ekaette Etteh defeated team Jane Udobia for the top prize while Team Udobia Friday defeated Team Okpolupm Etteh in a select male category.

Speaking shortly after the event, the elated PDP candidate for Eket Federal Constituency, Rt Hon. Okpolupm Etteh thanked the organizers for a well planned event, assuring that future festivals will be better and more colourful. He tasked participants to always play according to the rules of the game.

On his part, the PDP flagbearer for Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency, Engr Udobia Friday said that he was impressed by the mammoth crowd who came all out to participate in the exercise as well as supporters for turning out.

Udobia assured supporters of the festival that Esit Eket will have an active and participating team in the festival come 2023.

Highpoints of the event was the singing of Ulok Ulok anthem, display of some cultural dance, exhibition by masquerades and the presentation of awards of recognition and excellence to Rt Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, Engr Udobia Friday, Engr Michael Abakam , and to the Chairman of Council, Ibeno LGA, High Chief Williams Henry.

Other recipients of the award include, the Village Head, Obong Elder J.T. Eshiet, leader, Ibeno legislative council, Hon. Ekemini Abang Okon, Mr Odiongito Mfonobong, Mr Asukpa Ulaeto and Sir Akan Okon Eshiet.

