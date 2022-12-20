Ibom Christmas Village Is Not Safe; Blogger And His Twin Almost Killed (Pics)

For those that are planning to visit Akwa Ibom CHRISTMAS VILLAGE, better have a rethink because the place is not safe for sit out this christmas.

It happened that a Popular blogger by name Atuekong Paul Bassey and his twin brother almost lost their lives at the venue on 18th December 2022.

The Akwa Ibom State Christmas village that was supposed to be a place of fun, leisure, relaxation and hangout has been politicized by Stâte Govérnment.

It is noted that the only group of people that return safely after visiting Ibom Christmas village are those supporting PDP and Pastor Umo Eno the gubernatorial candidate.

The story has it that Atuekong Paul Bassey was Matchet down like an animal by PDP thugs just because of his support for Ephraim Inyangeyen and Senator Bassey Albert Akpan of the YPP.

The blogger and his twin Peter Bassey, are now lying helplessly in Police Hospital Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo.

Atuekong Paul, according to a source who pleaded to remain anonymous reportedly went to Ibom Christmas village, yesterday 18th December 2022 to celebrate his marriage anniversary when this unfortunate situation occur.

It’s also gathered that the purveyors of this deadly act asked of one Immaculate James who is also an ardent supporter of Ephraim Inyangeyen and Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

Immaculate, who was to be in the company of Otuekong Paul at the arena stayed back from the arena yesterday after feeling a bit uneasy.

A popular Uyo-based Comedian Sir James Essien and other popular journalists Chief Imo Udoima of the Informer Newspaper and Comrade Isaac Mefo, took to their Facebook pages to condemn the act.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02BmXnaT31Kkt6CQ2SCau85Bz8S9vUHGNZkCkAeezkAeFo2nXpf4PzpzgfN368dKMPl&id=100048445157851&mibextid=Nif5oz

