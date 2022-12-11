IDOLS – WHAT ARE THEY?

The English dictionary defines idols as; “a graven image or REPRESENTATION of ANYTHING that is REVERED, or believed to convey spiritual power.”

In the above definition we can see that idols are not only sculptured images or graphic representations but ANYTHING or ANYONE that is held in UNUSUALLY high esteem – and is often regarded as the perfect reference, the final answer to every thought, idea or concept.

There are FOUR types of idols and FOUR ways humans are affected by them.

1. Idols in the HAND — idols in the hand are those things we have that have effectively taken the place of God in our lives. They include; ungodly hobbies, friends and associates, bad habits, jobs, phones, clothes, TV shows etc.

Idols in the hand are WHAT YOU HAVE OR DO. Mark 10:21.

2. Idols in the HEAD — idols in the head are false beliefs and erroneous doctrines, personal philosophies, ideas and opinions etc. Idols in the head are WHAT YOU THINK YOU KNOW.

2 Corinthians 10:5.

3. Idols in the HEART — idols in the heart can be our achievements, pride, titles, awards, influence, attitude, talents or gifts. Idols in your heart is WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE. Ezekiel 14:4.

4. Idols in the HOUSE — the idols in your house are those dedications done outside the church of Christ, they can be your traditions and cultures, family shrines or altars, demonic community customs and practises, etc. The idols in your house is WHERE YOU COME FROM. Ezekiel 8:10, Judges 6:25.

These are four ways we allow idols to exist in our lives.

The Bible says “LITTLE CHILDREN, keep yourselves from idols. 1 John 5:21.” You see, little children can be taken in idolatry, either through video games, social media or partying.

The Bible also admonishes … “Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.” 1 Corinthians 10:14. Idolatry can be abandoned.

Ungodly habits or hobbies can be stopped.

Household idols, demonic customs and traditions can be destroyed.

Revelation 12:11 “And they overcame him by the BLOOD OF THE LAMB, and by THE WORD of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.

All it takes to break the power of idols in our lives is determination, repentance, the Blood of Jesus Christ, the Word of God and faith.

Shalom.

