If My Wife Does Everything I Tell Her To Do, Then She’s My Child, Not My Wife – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian Relationship and Marriage counsellor, AJ Morgan has taken to Twitter to kick against the ideology that a woman must do everything her husband tells her to do, IGBERETV reports.

He stated that if his wife does everything he tells her to do, then she is his child and not his wife.

”IF MY WIFE does everything I tell her to do, then she’s my child and not my wife. That would be “parenting,” not “partnering.” Marriage is a union of two adults with different ideas and opinions. Knowing this has helped my attitude. A control freak cannot build a great marriage”, he wrote.



While some of his followers agreed with him, others insisted that man remains the head of the house and should direct affairs of the home.

Below are reactions from his followers.

