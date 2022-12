Chief Whip House of Reps. Hon Doguwa from Kano, “…when we get to the election venue, we’ll ask you, are you voting APC, or we deal with you?!”

The APC said this in Hausa, at q Campaign rally in the state.

VIDEO: ‘On the election day, it’s either you vote for APC or you are dealt with…’, Says House of Reps Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa

#SayNoToElectionViolence



Watch the video below

https://twitter.com/LeadershipNGA/status/1600060049467940865?t=q1JnVcVxXiPuYLzCqnHa1w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related