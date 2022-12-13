‘If You Had Known This Earlier, I Believe You Wouldn’t Spend Lavishly’ (Pictured)

If you see me hustle here and there without Gucci shoes and dresses,, this is exactly what I want to avoid

If you like flex out the life in you when you are young..

If you like spend all you gather for women and clothes…

If you like don’t invest now you are still strong and save for the future…

Don’t forget this,,old age will surely come when you can’t work… Don’t soly put your trust and hope on your kids because they may fail most especially when you didn’t give them good foundation to stand.

Na person wey stand dey carry another person.

