Ikpeazu Promises To Complete New Abia Government House Before Leaving Office

Sam Hart is the former Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Abia State Governor and current Director General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has assured the people of the State that he will complete the new Abia State Government House complex and JAAC Secretariat in Umuahia before leaving office next year.
He stated this while inspecting the projects today.

