Women look down at me all the time. I’ve never successfully dated a girl before. I usually beg my way in to see without success . However, this afternoon, this girl I’ve been on her case pretty much belittled me and I’ve been unhappy since. I just need to rant here. Below is our chat.

Note : I’ve sent her more than #200k within two months of knowing her.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related