I’m Not Spare Tyre, I Do Not ‘Bedwet’ — NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has mocked his closest rivals ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former Kano Governor stated this in a video released on Twitter where he explained why he was the most qualified person to be elected as the country’s next president.

He said, “Nigerians should vote wisely this time around, as the country needs someone who can save it.

“I’ve worked with the Ministry of Defence, served as the Kano State Governor and represented Kano Central senatorial district for several years with enough knowledge to know what is needed.”

He also boasted about his educational credentials while making a veiled jab at ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and People Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

“I am a Doctor of Philosophy holder, unlike a secondary school certificate holder or diploma certificate holder. I do not ‘bedwet’, nor am I a spare tyre,” he added.

Kwankwaso’s spare tyre jab could refer to Atiku, a two-time vice president. The term “spare tyre” is considered demeaning by many politicians, including incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who prefers to be called “co-pilot.”

Kwankwaso specifically advised Tinubu in July to focus on his failing health rather than the rigours of electioneering.

Last February, a video depicting Tinubu’s soaked dress and possible odour dominated social media discussion.

The APC presidential flag bearer was soaked behind when he stood up at the palace of Awujale of Ijebuland in Ijebu Ode, with his security aide frantically covering his nose.

Later, Tinubu’s estranged ally, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, alluded to the incident, declaring “won ti n to ara” (they’re already urinating on themselves).

A photograph of Tinubu wearing an inner device believed to be a “catheter bag” to expel urine surfaced in September, raising further concerns about his frail health ahead of the 2023 general elections.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/27/im-not-spare-tyre-i-do-not-bedwet-nnpp-presidential-candidate-kwankwaso-mocks-opponents

