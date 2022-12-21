“I’m Part Of Your Family Now” – DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Engagement Ring (Photos)

Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy has shared photos with her engagement ring on display, IGBERETV reports.

Cuppy who got engaged to boxer Ryan Taylor just days after they met, was introduced to his family over the weekend and she took to Instagram on Tuesday to share videos and photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cuppy shared videos of her meeting Ryan’s father.

“Hi, my name is Cuppy and I’m part of your family now”, she captioned the post.



In one video, Ryan’s father is seen teaching Cuppy how to drive a truck. While Ryan smiles in the background.

Reacting to Cuppy meeting his family, Ryan wrote;

“Can’t believe I met someone crazier than me. I love you!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmY6ntooV2v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

