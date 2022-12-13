Imo: IPOB Members Responsible For Attack On INEC Office – Police

The Imo State Police Command has announced that the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state was perpetrated by the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB).

Recall that some unknown gunmen attacked INEC office in Owerri, Imo State.

The incident which occurred on Monday led to the death of no fewer than three suspects.

The attack affected the part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department, no critical election material was destroyed.

Speaking on the attack on Channels Television, the spokesman of the Command, Mike Abattam, said the gunmen who attacked INEC’s office in the state were members of IPOB.

Abbatam disclosed that investigations into the incident indicated that the proscribed group was responsible for the attack.

According to him, “They are suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra. It is the outcome of our investigation that will determine those that will be held complicit.

“We gave them a hot chase. The Command’s tactical teams were able to follow them and in the process, we were able to neutralize three of them.”

Uzodinma Reacts To Attack On INEC Office

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has condemned the attack on the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists at the Police headquarters in Owerri, Uzodinma claimed that the attack on the INEC facility is proof that insecurity in the state is politically motivated.

The governor added that some politicians were responsible for the worsening insecurity in the state, saying that his government would go after anyone causing unrest in the state.

Uzodimma claimed that there were politicians in the state who wanted to win elections without going through the electioneering process.

According to the governor, his administration would continue to support and encourage security agents in the fight to ensure the state was secured.

He said, “This is further proof that insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived. In Imo State, you have politicians who want to win elections without going through the electioneering process. But I am happy with what the police and other security agents have done. We will continue to support them to do their work better.

“I want to assure Imo people to come home and celebrate Christmas as Imo is safe. The security agents are on top of the situation and ready to provide adequate security, before, during, and after the Christmas season.”

Briefing the governor, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, said that three of the suspects were killed while two were caught alive.

Berde also disclosed that one police officer was killed in the process while another cop was injured.

He said three AK47s and three GPD rifles, charms, money, Automated Teller Machine cards, locally made explosives, and other exhibits were recovered from the gunmen

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2022/12/12/inec-attack-imo-police-blame-suspected-ipob-members/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related