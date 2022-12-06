Imo Labour Party State Assembly Aspirant, Chukwunenye Irouno Slumps And Dies

The Labour Party(LP) in Imo State on Monday lost one of its aspirants, Chukwunenye Irouno who mysteriously slumped and died.

Irouno before his death was aspiring to contest for the Okigwe State constituency under the platform of the LP. He was billed to be the Master of Ceremony at the Obi-Datti rally in the State on Tuesday before he was confirmed dead at the early hours of same day.

He also served former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha as his Special Adviser,protocol.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sunnewsonline.com/imo-lp-state-assembly-aspirant-slumps-die/%3famp

