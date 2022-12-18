Imo, Osun Top States With Highest Attacks On INEC Facilities (Photos)

TIMELINE OF ATTACKS ON INEC OFFICES BETWEEN 2019 AND 12TH DECEMBER 2022
These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen.
The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire accidents, natural disasters such as flooding or rain/wind storms, the snatching/destruction of electoral materials during election, burglary and attack on election duty officials.
https://www.facebook.com/100064292065433/posts/pfbid0xnxnVgxYjVrztGRjhkxSKeuyy5jURP7CfifoUeUAs89maWAoaMvapmWapHx364XZl/
Imo, Osun are topping with attacks on INEC facilities