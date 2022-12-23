Imo PCC: Ihedioha Is Only Interested In Hijacking Campaign Funds – Mike Ikoku

The deputy director, Subcommittee on Support Groups and Member of the PDP National Campaign Council, Evang. Mike Ikoku, has condemned sponsored attacks targeted at the leadership of the Imo state Presidential Campaign Management Committee.

He described the sponsored media attacks and protest as rantings from failed “coup’ plotters”.

Addressing a section of the media at the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Office Opposite National Correctional Services, along Okigwe road, Owerri, He identified those behind the stage-managed protests as well as sponsored media attacks against the Director General of Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Greg Egu.

A visibly unhappy Ikoku said engineers of such ‘unruly behavior’ are hell bent on creating crisis in the party in their desperate bid to portray Hon. Egu in bad light.

When asked about those fuelling crisis rocking the Imo PDP PCC, Ikoku disclosed that a prominent governorship aspirant in the party who is afraid of contesting the guber ticket with other aspirants in the party is behind the sponsored malicious media reports against leadership of the Council.

He said;”I won’t keep quiet and allow some politicians destroy the image of the Director General of Imo PDP PCC just because Egu has refused to join issues with the mischief makers.”

“For purposes of clarity, I wish to inform the the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha is only interested in the funds allocated for the presidential campaign operations, He is not interested if our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins or not.”

“His primary agenda is to hijack the funds and distribute at his discretion but unfortunately, Hon Greg Egu is not that kind of man you will try such with. As I speak to you, Ihedioha has not invested a kobo in the Atiku-Okowa Campaign project in the state instead he is laying ambush on how to displace the Director General of the Campaign Council, Egu so as for him to field in any of his surrogates to lead the campaign. No wonder on daily basis, we wake up to read one malicious media report and the other with unfounded claims of Misappropriation of fund, all targeted at tarnishing the image of some leaders in the Imo PDP PCC.”

“It’s on record that we have several factions in the party and all are eyeing the goveenorship ticket of the party and what is expected of us is to close ranks and fashion out strategy on how to solicit votes for our presidential candidate ahead next year’s February election in favor of our candidate.”

“The Campaign office of Atiku-Okowa was personally secured and furnished by an individual and no other person than the National Secretary of PDP, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Samdaddy, we expect other governorship aspirants to also invest in the presidential campaign of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar instead of plotting to divert funds for personal gains that is detrimental to our collective agenda which is to deliver our presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election.”

He added: “it will interest you to know that the Imo PCC disbursement prior to the visit of Atiku was approved by the former deputy speaker, Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the persons who collected funds for the various subcommittees signed before they received any fund. We are aware of Ihedioha’s plans to retain one of his surrogates as the Director General of Imo PCC but was resisted by swift intervention of some leaders in the state.”

“Failing in their ploy to impose the Imo PDP PCC DG, they have sworn to continue to create crisis in the party through their daily sponsored protests and media attacks. Let me also inform Imo people that I was accussed of diversion of funds and I beg to ask if am the DG of the Imo PDP PCC or Chairman of the Imo PDP PCC”, Ikoku said.

“I have endured insults from Ihedioha’s media handlers and my offense is simply my opposition to the imposition of Ihedioha as sole Governorship Candidate of Imo PDP and my decision on that is irreversible.”

