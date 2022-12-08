Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has said impunity in Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) is worse than the one in Peoples Democratic Party…

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has said impunity in Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) is worse than the one in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing it as the basic reason he moved to SDP.

Abe stated this during rally in Bomu, Gokana Council of the state as he received some defectors from other political parties. A statement, yesterday, by Abe’s spokesman, Parry Benson, quoted Abe as saying: “We complained about impunity in PDP, we moved to APC, the impunity in APC is more than the one in PDP, we moved to SDP.

“We complained that every time we vote, after we finished voting, it is only the lives of those in government that change, those of us that are not in government, our lives continue to get worse while the people in government are getting better and you know that all of us cannot be in government at the same time.”

Meanwhile, the state PDP has said the honour extended to governorship candidates of other political parties at Rivers Awards demonstrates willingness of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration to carry everyone along regardless of political affiliation.

Spokesman for the Consolidation of the New Rivers Vision Campaign Council, Ogbonna Nwuke, said, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, that Wike has proved by his gesture that he has accommodating heart.

Nwuke said: “We are certain that cynics and many watchers of the political scene, who are largely determined to understand the philosophy of the New Rivers Vision would have been surprised by the quality of leadership

demonstrated by Rivers State Government and the governor.

https://guardian.ng/news/impunity-worse-in-rivers-apc-than-pdp-says-abe/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related