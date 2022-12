The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general election to residents at the Federal Capital Territory Headquarters, Garki-Abuja, on Monday.

Residents were seen approaching the distribution centre to pick up their PVCs.

https://punchng.com/pictorial-inec-commences-pvc-distribution-at-fct/

