INEC Enlists Sam Onuigbo As Abia Central APC Senatorial Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has enlisted the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, Rep. Sam Onuigbo as the authentic candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Abia Central senatorial district.

This follows the ruling of Court of Appeal Owerri division which pronounced Onuigbo the authentic candidate for the senatorial district.

The court has sacked Hon. Emeka Atuma as the candidate of Abia Central Senatorial District, saying the election that produced him did not follow due process.

A check by ABN TV on INEC list indicates that Hon. Atuma’s name has been replaced with Rep. Onuigbo.

The lawmaker has since hailed the Appeal Court ruling which pronounced him the authentic candidate for the senatorial district, saying it is an indication that the judiciary remains the only hope of common man.



