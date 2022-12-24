INEC Office Attackers Use Bombs And Dynamites – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has said that those carrying out attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices use bombs and dynamites, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking on Friday, December 23, in Abakaliki while addressing personnel of the force as part of activities marking his visit to the state, Baba asked security operatives to do all within their powers to protect INEC facilities and other public facilities in the state.

He said;

“The mode of attack by these hoodlums is complex because they throw bombs and dynamites, among others, from distances.

“We believe that in addition to providing physical security at the INEC offices, you should liaise with its officials to provide offices for our personnel.”

Baba advised INEC to consider relocating its offices or important materials to safer places.

He added;

“Existing INEC offices across the state should be relocated to safer places if possible but if not, important materials should be relocated to safer places.

“I appreciate all your efforts to protect lives and property in Ebonyi and the various forms of assistance by the state government to the force.”

Baba asked the state Government to allow the police supervise and regulate activities of the state security outfit, Ebubeagu.

He said;

“There is a law establishing the outfit and I am sure that its responsibilities fall under the supervision of the police.

“There is no problem with the outfit wearing uniforms because even community police officers wear uniforms.

“They must, however, have a proper means of identification and it should be reiterated that the task of policing is everyone’s business.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1434730/inec-office-attackers-use-bombs-dynamites-igp/

