INEC Office: We Repelled Attack By Gunmen – Imo Police (Video)

An INEC facility located in Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State was yesterday set ablaze while undergoing renovations, after the previous arson suffered on the 3rd of February, 2020.

The armed men were reported to have stormed the facility around 4am Friday morning, with sporadic shooting and set the facility ablaze. After which they abducted several workers present on site.

From PM News

Published By: Isa Isawade

3rd December, 2022

Imo Police Command says it repelled an attack on the building of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located in Orlu LGA in Imo by the suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The command further disclosed that the hoodlums, who attacked the INEC facility, later retreated with bullet wounds after they suffered a huge defeat from the tactical team of the command.

Police Public Relations Officer CSP Mike Abatam disclosed the foiled attack in a statement signed on behalf of CP Mohammed Barde on Thursday.

He said minimal damage was sustained as a result of the explosive device the hoodlums used to attack the office.

“On 02/12/ 2022 at about 04:30 hours, gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) came in their numbers to the Independent National Electoral Commission office Orlu in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

” They threw Improvised Explosive Devices( IEDs) into the office from outside the fence and shot sporadically, fighting their way into the office but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Police Command’s Tactical Teams.

“The police operatives who positioned themselves strategically and professionally, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process, they were suppressed, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various bullet wounds, they retreated.

“In the course of the foiled attack, no life was lost and no arms or ammunition was carted away.

“The INEC main building was not affected by the explosives only minor damage was done on the security post affected by the fire from the explosives which were put off immediately by the police operatives.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects since they cannot go far because of the volume of blood stains that were seen on the ground after their escape.

He said the CP commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP also appealed to the general public for their continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies, especially the Police, credible and timely information about the activities of hoodlums.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/12/03/police-repel-attack-on-inec-office-in-orlu/?amp=1

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7462124/inec-office-set-ablaze-imo

