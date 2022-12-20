‘Insults’: Buni Orders Release Of Detained Teenager In Yobe

The Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has directed the immediate release of a teenager detained by the police for allegedly insulting the state’s number one man.

Governor Buni who is not aware of the arrest and detention, said it was grossly unnecessary to arrest anyone for insulting or criticising him.

“This is the price of leadership and we are fully conscious of it, therefore, l couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention,” Governor Buni said.



https://www.blueprint.ng/breaking-buni-orders-release-of-detained-teenager-in-yobe/

