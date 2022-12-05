‘Is It A Wise Idea To Sue My Wife Because Of This?’

Our last born of age of 18 has been staying with me and my wife since she was 12 years of age. Ever since she started staying with us, it has been one issue or the other. As we speak, the girl is temporarily not sleeping under thesame roof with us as I asked to move into an empty room in the other building (our Dad) beside my own house where my younger brother and his wife stays.

Some 3 years ago, her younger brother visited us and he was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed of food poisoning (according to her) and because another issue came up of recent, she claimed my parents hated her to the extent of sending my younger sister to come and scatter her marriage and even poisoned her food of then so she can die during pregnancy.

I have been feeling so unrest since yesterday. Imagine if this kind of statement should get to my parent.

miniziter:

She accused my family of poisoning her food.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related