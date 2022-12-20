Is Lokoja Really The Worst State Capital In Nigeria?

Have seen several threads and comments were lokoja is described as the worst capital in Nigeria and the most underdeveloped.

But is this really true given the situation of kogi.

Kogi state is composed of minority tribes who do not have strong representatives at the federal. How many strong kogi ministers have there been since 1999.

The federal investments in kogi such as the ajoakuta steel are moribund.The state investments like the dangote cement factory are doing relatively well but it’s not enough.

Kogi population is relatively low with different tribes who stay more in their localities than in the capital, that’s why I think lokoja is small.

Most kogi people either reside in Abuja or in their hometowns not in lokoja.

Have been in kogi before like over ten years back,I think the state is cool and quite organised. It just needs work on the roads which are particularly bad and clean up.

Lokoja is not bad as people paint it,most people that travel through lokoja only see the outskirts and assume that’s how the whole town is.

Lokoja is a small town but not as bad as painted given the situation of the state itself

