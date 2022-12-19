Is Oshiomhole The Best Elected Governor Edo State Has Ever Had?

Oshiomhole Is Still the Best Democratically Elected Governor Edo State Has Ever Had- Nigerians Open Up

As we prepare for a transition in democratic governance leading up to next year’s general elections, the electorates have expressed their views on some well-known candidates and what their antecedents can tell us about their political future.

Former Edo State Governor Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole is one such figure, running for the Edo North Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The following is a summary of his service capacity as reported by respondents.

This was culled from Nairaland…

“He is the governor who revived and transformed the infrastructure of Edo state after Lucky Igbinedion abandoned governance in the state for many years, claiming that it was the godfathers in the state who were taking the allocation of the state.

Having grown up in the then Bendel state and later Edo state, lived in Benin for 11 years before moving to Lagos with my parents in 1992, it was so appalling when I returned to Benin in 2008 during Lucky Igbinedion’s tenure for project work, and I found many roads like Ihama road, GRA completely impassable.

Fast forward to 2010/2011 during Oshiomhole’s administration when I came to Benin again for a project (Guaranty Trust Bank, Sapele road branch), I saw new roads, green-colored BRT type buses, etc.

Oshiomhole really tried compared to his predecessors and successors…give it to him. Like I told my wife recently, on the average, APC/ACN governors are more project-minded than PDP governors. The only PDP governor that has impressed me in terms of projects is Emperor Wike

More from the same Nairaland platform…

“Politics aside, in terms of infrastructure Oshiomhole tried in Edo State, anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. From Auchi to Irrua to Benin, he constructed roads and rebuilt a lot of schools (red roof revolution).”

“Once Oshiomole gets to the senate, let’s all expect his labour-style leadership in making sound laws for the country. The man cannot sit quiet and read newspaper in the red chambers!”

Some few comments on Facebook.

Musa ****

“I have always admired Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership style; he has always demonstrated the ability to deliver, impartial governance, competency, and empathy; these are core characteristics of a good leader; Nigerians, not just Edo, require his experience in governance; Adams Oshiomhole is a good man.”

Itohan ****

“Can we compare Adams Oshiomhole’s administration to the administrations that came before and after him? Of course not; Adams has raised the bar in terms of governance, with community relations playing a key role in his administration; Adams was always with the people and thus understands their needs. Adams Oshiomhole’s administration continues to be Edo’s best times.”

Idemudia ****

“Everything Oshiomhole has done has been done with distinction, his time in the textile industry was notable, his time as Labour Leader remains the best to date, his time as Executive Governor cannot be compared to any other administration so far, Oshiomhole is without a doubt the best Governor we have ever had in Edo State.”



What is your opinion of the former Edo State governor? Your feedback would be greatly appreciated.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-is-still-the-best-democratically-elected-governor-edo-state-has-ever-had-nigerians-opens-up/

Source iReporteronline.

