See the video Paul shared below:

VIDEO

Is singer Paul Okoye showing off a new woman? Paul who is one-half of the singing duo, Psquare, shared a video of him and a mystery lady attending church together today December 11 and also a video of them in his apartment.

Paul used to be married to Anita, the mother of his three children, until she filed for divorce in August 2021.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related