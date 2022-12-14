Is There Hope For N-Power Batch C Stream 2 Beneficiaries?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Three years registration and four months after deployment, beneficiaries are still being told to be patient. But till till when?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: