Is This A Fake N1000 Note Or CBN Error? (Photo)

This new note is getting more confusing.

I got this new 1000 naira notes like 30 pieces this morning in between many old notes.

I sorted it out and just run all through mercury light because I was in a rush to check it individually. Everything was fine.

But I was shocked when i got to the bank, I was told the golden security detail is missing on 1 of the 1000 naira notes, even though all other details were present.

It was also validated under their mercury light at the bank and it was valid.

Long story short, it was tagged fake and perforated. Could this be an error from CBN or Fake money has bypassed the mercury light check?

