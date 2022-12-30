It’s Christmas � Season, we know but please tell us that you are traveling to the village when we invite you for interviews this period ����

Two candidates that were supposed to meet with a client yesterday, after calling and scheduling them for interview did not show up.

Me: Kindly be reminded of your interview with xxxxxxxx company.

Candidate: Yes I will be there (meanwhile he has carried bag of rice and 20 litres of Sonola oil with his box of clothes on the way to his village �����)

Day of interview

Me: Good morning, please be reminded of your interview today at 11:00am

Me: hearing goat and hen screaming at the background and hoping it is not what I am thinking…….

Candidates: Aunty I am not around ooooo, please reschedule me for next year, why are you people still doing interview in Christmas season

Me: Lobatan����� who is your aunty ����

What will I tell the client

Recruiters is this happening to you this festive season?? How are you coping??

