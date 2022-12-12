Ishieke Market In Ebonyi State Burnt To Ashes

A popular Ishieke Market In Ebonyi State has been burnt to ashes in the early hours of Monday morning, Igbere TV reports.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire incident started around 2am and destroyed goods worth billions of Naira.

As at 7am when our correspondent visited the market, many traders were seen crying profusely and called for help from the federal government.

As at the time of filing this, the authorities claimed investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1433718/breaking-popular-ishieke-market-ebonyi-state-burnt-ashes/

