Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has taken to her Instagram handle to share new photos which captured a slimmer figure of her after a weight loss journey, IGBERETV reports.

Teni captioned the photos;

“Cost money to look like me”.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCRMkDsoeF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The singer was spotted in some of the photos with Broda Shaggi and Phyno.

See the pictures below.

