Itel Donates Libraries, Books And Educational Items To Students In Lagos

It is the season of love and giving, and itel Nigeria has today donated mobile class libraries, hundreds of books, school bags, stationery, food coolers, and other items to over 1,000 pupils across primary schools in Oworonshoki, Lagos state.

This, under the brand’s Love Always On CSR initiative, is in line with the company’s mission to impact lives in the communities they cater to. itel may produce smartphones, accessories, TVs, and other electronics but it is also known for its Love Always On CSR activities; an initiative set up to reach children and underprivileged communities across the country.

The pupils of Muslim Mission Nursery and Primary school, Local Government Nursery and Primary school, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary school, Oworo Nursery and Primary school, and Ayeroju Nursery and Primary school were excited to welcome the brand to their schools. The Christmas and children-centric event featured face painting, games, and other fun activities children love.

But the key highlight for the children was when itel announced the donation of 100 brand-new school uniforms, shoes, and socks to children funded by the Lagos state’s government Zero Project. itel also went further to distribute school bags, socks, shoes, books, and other educational items to the rest of the children in the schools. They could not contain their excitement as it felt like a dream come true to them.

Ayobami, one of the children present at the event kept saying that his parents would be so happy to see what he was taking home. A teacher also said, ‘itel, thank you for coming to our schools and blessing these beautiful children with such great gifts. I am so sure that their parents and guardians will be thankful too. You have eased the financial burden of providing educational materials for the children.’

Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel West Africa said, ‘Christmas is the season of love, sharing, and giving, and at itel, we are so thankful for the opportunity to give back whenever and wherever we can. Our children are our future, and we will keep enabling them with the right tools needed for a brighter future.’

It is exciting to see how itel has incorporated sustainable development goals into its core business strategies, making it a brand that doesn’t just provide smartphones and appliances for everyone, but also a brand that cares deeply for the needs of its consumers and society at large. With itel, love is always on.

https://techuncode.com/love-always-on-itel-donates-libraries-school-books-and-other-educational-items-to-students-in-lagos-for-christmas/

