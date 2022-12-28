It’s Shameful For Buhari To Hand Over Power To Opposition – Adamu

By Muawiya Shuaibu

The national chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, has said it is a shame for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to an opposition party in 2023.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the party chairman however said Buhari wants APC to win more than anyone else.

Dismissing the criticism alleging that President Buhari is withdrawing from campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adamu said it is inappropriate for him to leave his job as president because of the electioneering.

He said, “Things go the way we want, we are grateful to God, everyone in our journey is seeing the signs that God shows us. We believe in success, all other parties know that we are ahead.”

On criticism that Buhari has withdrawn from party rallies, Adamu said it is untrue.

“Anyone who tells you that he wants (APC to) win this election more than Buhari is lying. My reason is that it is a shame for the President to hand over power to a political party that it is not his.

“What people don’t consider is that Muhammadu Buhari is the president and there is an oath on him that every citizen belongs to him. So he has to be careful because if he doesn’t do that, his critics will accuse him of working for APC instead of working for Nigeria,” he added.

On the crowd pulled by other political parties during their rallies, the chairman said APC is not scared.

“I didn’t see it and it will not scare us because it is normal. This is a country with about 200 million people, and there is no place where PDP can gather a million people.

“The Waziri of Adamawa who is contesting for presidency, so far he has not been able to unite members of his party,” Adamu added.

https://dailytrust.com/its-a-shame-for-buhari-to-hand-over-power-to-opposition-adamu/

