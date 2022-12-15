Iyanya Grateful For Turnaround, Recalls Begging Last Year To Perform At Shows

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya has revealed how his fortune changed for the better in one year, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he explained that in December 2021, he performed at only 3 shows and only one paid him. The other 2, he said he begged to perform just to be seen.

Iyanya thanked God for the turnaround and thanked fans for the support, he wrote;

“Last year December 2021, I performed at 3 shows, one paid and I begged to perform at 2 just to be seen.

2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017.

20+ shows in on month.

God Thank you”



“And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God Bless you.

There’s got to be more and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year.

We will definitely have a great 2023.”



https://twitter.com/Iyanya/status/1602954578923864066?t=lSZ8K_m_sNyrUJEf_fQG0Q&s=19

