JAMB Remits ₦‎50 Billion To FG, Expends ₦‎750 Million On CSR – Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday disclosed that it has remitted N50billion to the federal government’s coffers in the last six years.

The examination body also said it has expended N500m as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in support of Nigerian universities to increase their capacity to give admission to applicants every year in the last five years.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made the disclosure in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at a public lecture titled, “The Imperatives of JAMB in Tertiary Education in Nigeria”, as part of activities to mark this year’s Gbagura Day, said, it has increased the CSR to N750million this year.

He said, “Currently, over N50billion has been recorded as surplus in the past five years. Over N29billion of this has been returned directly to the CRF. About N11billion disbursed on capital projects, Corporate Social Responsibility, savings (about N6billion) and others in contrasts to about N52million that had been the cumulative return of the previous 40 years.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/jamb-remitted-n50bn-to-fg-expends-n750m-on-csr-registrar/

