James Brown Celebrates His Younger Sister On Her Birthday – (Photos)

Crossdresser James Brown Celebrates Younger Sister, Grace, On Her Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his younger sister, Grace Brown on her birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

He shared photos of themselves together with the caption;

“There is no better sister that I could dream up. You are my best friend and partner-in-crime. Life would be dull without you. Thank you for always supporting me, I love you and I’ll always keep loving you my dearest sister ❤️ Happy Birthday!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmoBcssqodX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

