Jamilu PDP Chieftain Over 50,000 PDP Members Joins APC In Gombe State

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Isiaku Jamilu Gwamna and his thousands of supporters yesterday decamped to All Progressives Congress (APC), citing irresponsibility and insensitivity as reasons for leaving.

Jamilu came second at the PDP governorship primaries held at Zuguleez hotels in the state capital.

He told newsmen that his decision though personal but was for the general interest of the people and not for desperation purposes as touted in some quarters.

He said it was not true that his return to APC was to further his desperation for power: “I could have joined any of other available parties to further my governorship ambition if truly I am obsessed.

“This is not about me, it is all about Gombe and to tell you the truth, I am now convinced that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya is performing perfectly well, he is fulfilling my dream of Gombe even if I had won the primaries and become governor, I can’t do more than the governor.

“His massive infrastructural dives are just too much for desire. If truly I am for the state then APC is my choice of party. Don’t forget I left there for PDP because of certain things missing but I am happy that those things are now fully rooted,” he said.

He however recalled how he made several peace moves to prevent leaving PDP, noting that the party’s leadership was insincere and too irresponsible for his taste, hence his unavoidable defection.

According to him, not even the intervention of the PDP’s Vice presidential candidate could convince the party governorship candidate, Alhaji Jibrin Barde who he said was not ready to work with him and his group.

“PDP in Gombe is not ready for power, I do not want to stay in a party that does not have respect for members.

“For me, this is a personal decision and since I am not ready to retire from active politics, I needed to find an option and the option is to go back to APC.

“Aside from this, the governor’s infrastructural development is superb and unparalleled, the only way to encourage him is to stay with him. I don’t want to remain in PDP against my wish and be anti-party. PDP in Gombe is divided and any house divided can never hold.

“Now I am in APC to ensure that the governor delivers on his promises to the people and the state, things are now taking shape in APC and in Gombe State,” he stated.

Also in another twist, two serving Gombe All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Gombe State House of Assembly have defected to the opposition, New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP.)

The duo of Hamza Adamu representing Balanga South and Bappah Jurara of Funakaye South decamped to the NNPP after meeting with the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

Their defection came barely hours to the flagging off of the 2023 election campaign slated for yesterday.

This has however placed NNPP as the emerging major opposition in the state with serving members in the state Assembly.

Speaking with our Reporter, the two lawmakers said they opted for Mailantarki “in the best interest of the state because the candidates of the APC and PDP lack requisite leadership qualities to unite and develop Gombe.”

Meanwhile, it has been observed that aggrieved members of both the APC and PDP have been moving to the NNPP recently.

Other defectors include: the Assistant Director of New Media of the PDP Campaign Management Committee, Hon. Babale Makera who in his capacity has been making the NNPP wax stronger as major opposition in the state.

https://guardian.ng/news/jamilu-over-50000-supporters-dump-pdp-for-apc-in-gombe/

