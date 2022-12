Reverend Esther Ajayi has asked married people who wants to relocate abroad to be sure their marriage can survive the test of time abroad considering the societal values, pressure and culture.

She advised people to consider it well.and make sure they are certain of the move before they make it.

She also mentioned that people with N500,000 naira in their account are better than a lot of people abroad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Art6dP_BmW8

