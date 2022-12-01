Japa Story: See The Cost Of Relocating To The UK With Family

Last Friday, I hugged one of my most impressive colleagues goodbye. He turned away, sobbing. I turned away with voice quaking, realizing what a big loss he would be.
Later that evening, I had another get-together with a second friend who relocates this week. While discussing his massive expense, he suddenly slouched in his chair, stressfully squeezed the empty ragolis bottle in his hands and concluded:
“Oremi, this relocation has cost me almost everything”
“You don’t want to know!” He further sighed “You don’t.”
Today, with the help and data from three (3) relocating friends, I compile the rough cost (below) for prospective relocating families (focus on UK) and a poem for my friend and Nigeria:
Cost of Japa from Nigeria for a family of 4= 180k
Renewal of Passport
Official rate 22k
Accelerated rate 45k
Some pay as high as 75k
Transcript 75k
Usually, one parent is a student
30-45k for school runs
25-30k to send
Estimated Tuition fee deposit
11,000-18,000-pound sterling
4.5m most schools want 50% deposit
Proof of fund (In deposit)
Family of 4 need 25m in deposited in an accoun 2-3 months
UK Visa 1.4m
Family of 4 pay 475-pound sterling
NHF
Family of 4 pay 875-pound sterling
Flight ticket 2.8m
Depending on booking
700k person x4
Some have booked as high as 1.2m
Arrival Accommodation 4.4m
1st Month shortlet 200-pound sterling per week
refundable deposit of 250 pound
First 6 months at 750 pounds
Total Cost 19m for family of four to UK not Canada or US. It can be cheaper or more
Oremi, I hope we meet again,
as you japa to find fresh grain,
to return if Nigeria again reigns?
God, will any leader ever end this drain?
But prayers will be in vain,
if in 2023, unwisely we vote again.
God bless everyone who has relocated. God bless everyone staying behind. God bless #Nigeria.